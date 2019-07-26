Email
Friday, July 26, 2019

Elderly San Antonio Man Shot in the Face, Killed at Convenience Store Overnight

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 11:22 AM

  • Google Maps
An elderly man was shot in the face early Friday morning while putting gas in his car.

Multiple reports indicate that the 77-year-old was found wounded near his SUV at an Exxon gas station in the 400 block of Fair Avenue. Police received a call about the shooting around 1 a.m. Friday.

The victim, who had not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, according to KENS 5.

A clerk at the station told News 4 San Antonio the man often stopped by to purchase lottery tickets.



Authorities are now trying to figure out why the man was shot and killed. An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that the motive was not clear given the details of the incident currently available. As of now, police know that two men walked up the victim and fired on him.

Robbery may not have been a motive, since the sergeant said the suspects didn't attempt to steal anything from the victim's body or his vehicle.

The shooters fled the scene on foot and may have had a vehicle parked nearby. However, police said no getaway vehicle was caught on surveillance video.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

