Ted Cruz Is Heckled and Booed as He Waits in a California Airport

California didn't exactly roll out the red carpet for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday — or so it appears in a new Twitter video.
The clip, shared by someone named with the handle @naomimonster1, purports to show the Republican senator, garbed a patchy beard and golf shorts, booed and heckled by fellow travelers at Los Angeles International Airport.
Cruz smirks a few times as the group begins chanting "Free the children," an obvious reference to the Trump administration's incarceration of immigrant asylum seekers. Toward the end of the video, he poses for a photograph with a woman as he tries to ignore the crowd.
Jeers (and Twitter videos) seem to follow the acerbic, arch-conservative Cruz when he shows up in public.
Last fall, the senator was heckled in another airport
for his support for U.S. Supreme Court nominee (and accused sexual assault perpetrator) Brett Kavanaugh. Video also surfaced around that time of protesters shouting at Cruz
at a Washington, D.C. restaurant.
