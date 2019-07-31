Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Woman Sues Lime and the City of San Antonio After Scooter Injury

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @CURBEDCHICAGO
  • Twitter / @curbedchicago
A San Antonio woman has sued Lime scooters after she injured herself riding one of its rental vehicles last month. She's also suing the City of San Antonio.

Tina Louise Galvan is seeking up to $1 million from California-based Lime for failing to warn her about the danger of riding its scooters and the city for poor street upkeep.

According to Galvan's petition, she was riding a Lime scooter north of downtown when she hit a pothole and was thrown off. The fall resulted in serious injuries to her head, face, neck, knee, forearm and wrist.

The suit appears to be one of the first scooter injury claims filed against the city. Concerned over possible injuries, city council has recently adopted new rules reining use of the vehicles. It banned users from riding on the sidewalk starting July 1.



According to a recent Centers for Disease Control study of scooter mishaps in Austin, nearly half of the resulting injuries were to the head. Few of the victims in those incidents were wearing helmets.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mom Said Men Followed, Took Photos of Her Family While Shopping at Ingram Park Mall Read More

  2. After Refusing to Take Part in the Medicaid Expansion, Texas Has Experienced 17 Hospital Closures Read More

  3. No Sign of a Slowdown: New Study Ranks San Antonio No. 2 Among Big Cities for Economic Growth Potential Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Rescue Kidnapped Boy Whom Suspect Reportedly Wanted to Sell Read More

  5. Study: San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Educated Cities in the U.S. Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...