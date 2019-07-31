Woman Sues Lime and the City of San Antonio After Scooter Injury

click to enlarge Twitter / @curbedchicago

A San Antonio woman has sued Lime scooters after she injured herself riding one of its rental vehicles last month. She's also suing the City of San Antonio.Tina Louise Galvan is seeking up to $1 million from California-based Lime for failing to warn her about the danger of riding its scooters and the city for poor street upkeep.According to Galvan's petition, she was riding a Lime scooter north of downtown when she hit a pothole and was thrown off. The fall resulted in serious injuries to her head, face, neck, knee, forearm and wrist.The suit appears to be one of the first scooter injury claims filed against the city. Concerned over possible injuries, city council has recently adopted new rules reining use of the vehicles. It banned users from riding on the sidewalk starting July 1.According to a recent Centers for Disease Control study of scooter mishaps in Austin, nearly half of the resulting injuries were to the head. Few of the victims in those incidents were wearing helmets.