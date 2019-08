Trump-Supporting Owner of Pegasus Nightclub To Run for Congress as a Republican – Again

click to enlarge Mauro Garza / Facebook

Local young queens joining the protest of Pegasus and @Mauro4Texas secure in knowing there are multiple venues in #SanAntonio that don’t financially support hate. #ProtestThePeg #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/yIkyZwrMW7 — Protest the Peg (@PegProtest) August 14, 2019

On Fri, Aug. 9, @Mauro4Texas announced his @GOP run for @USCongress #TX20. His club, The Pegasus, books drag performers from around the nation, we are calling for a nationwide boycott in an effort to defund his contributions to anti-LGBTQIA+ politicians/platforms. #ProtestThePeg pic.twitter.com/hEoUG0ctmE — Protest the Peg (@PegProtest) August 12, 2019

Mauro Garza, the owner of popular gay nightclub Pegasus , is back on his bullshit After a failed congressional campaign to claim the seat vacated by Lamar Smith in 2018, he has announced yet another run for office, this time in the Texas 20th Congressional District. If he wins the Republican primary, he'll face LGBTQ+ ally Joaquin Castro in the general election.If you don't remember Garza from the crowded 2018 TX-21 Republican primary, all you really need to know is that he cavorted about in a red MAGA-esque cap with the slogan "Make TX-21 Greater." Consistent if anything, his social media feeds are awash with Trump retweets and anti-AOC memes After several companies have come under fire for contributions to Trump's campaign – including popular franchise Bill Miller Bar-B-Q – it is no surprise that calls to boycott Pegasus have begun. reports that local activists Protest the Peg have launched a boycott campaign against the nightclub, asking that patrons and performers alike shun the hotspot.In particular, they call out Texan drag queen andcontestant Kennedy Davenport for refusing to pull out of a recent performance at the nightclub."We understand there are many artists who rely on the entertainment industry as their source of income," the group said."However, the LGBTQIA+ entertainment industry provides different platforms that reach large audiences. We ask that you use those platforms responsibly and refrain from contracting talent to attend or perform at Pegasus Nightclub."