Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Trump-Supporting Owner of Pegasus Nightclub To Run for Congress as a Republican – Again

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge MAURO GARZA / FACEBOOK
Mauro Garza, the owner of popular gay nightclub Pegasus, is back on his bullshit.

After a failed congressional campaign to claim the seat vacated by Lamar Smith in 2018, he has announced yet another run for office, this time in the Texas 20th Congressional District. If he wins the Republican primary, he'll face LGBTQ+ ally Joaquin Castro in the general election.

If you don't remember Garza from the crowded 2018 TX-21 Republican primary, all you really need to know is that he cavorted about in a red MAGA-esque cap with the slogan "Make TX-21 Greater." Consistent if anything, his social media feeds are awash with Trump retweets and anti-AOC memes.
click to enlarge TWITTER / MAURO GARZA
After several companies have come under fire for contributions to Trump's campaign – including popular franchise Bill Miller Bar-B-Q – it is no surprise that calls to boycott Pegasus have begun. LGBTQ Nation reports that local activists Protest the Peg have launched a boycott campaign against the nightclub, asking that patrons and performers alike shun the hotspot.

In particular, they call out Texan drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars contestant Kennedy Davenport for refusing to pull out of a recent performance at the nightclub.

"We understand there are many artists who rely on the entertainment industry as their source of income," the group said.



"However, the LGBTQIA+ entertainment industry provides different platforms that reach large audiences. We ask that you use those platforms responsibly and refrain from contracting talent to attend or perform at Pegasus Nightclub."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Julián Castro Calls Out Donald Trump in New Ad: 'Americans Were Killed Because You Stoked the Fire of Racists' Read More

  2. Councilman Pelaez Says San Antonio Mayor and Others on Council Agreed to Paid Sick Time Delay Read More

  3. Two San Antonio ISD Schools Making Accommodations Due to Broken Air Conditioning Read More

  4. Greg Abbott Said San Antonio Could Teach Austin How to Help Homeless People. Experts Disagree. Read More

  5. Mayor Nirenberg Denies He Approved of San Antonio's Delay on Paid Sick Time Rule Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...