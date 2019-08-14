Trump-Supporting Owner of Pegasus Nightclub To Run for Congress as a Republican – Again

click to enlarge
Mauro Garza, the owner of popular gay nightclub Pegasus
, is back on his bullshit
.
After a failed congressional campaign
to claim the seat vacated by Lamar Smith in 2018, he has announced yet another run for office, this time in the Texas 20th Congressional District. If he wins the Republican primary, he'll face LGBTQ+ ally Joaquin Castro in the general election.
If you don't remember Garza from the crowded 2018 TX-21 Republican primary, all you really need to know is that he cavorted about
in a red MAGA-esque cap with the slogan "Make TX-21 Greater." Consistent if anything, his social media feeds are awash with Trump retweets
and anti-AOC memes
.
click to enlarge
After several companies
have come under fire for contributions to Trump's campaign – including popular franchise Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
– it is no surprise that calls to boycott Pegasus have begun. LGBTQ Nation reports
that local activists Protest the Peg
have launched a boycott campaign against the nightclub, asking that patrons and performers alike shun the hotspot.
In particular, they call out
Texan drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars
contestant Kennedy Davenport for refusing to pull out of a recent performance
at the nightclub.
"We understand there are many artists who rely on the entertainment industry as their source of income," the group said.
"However, the LGBTQIA+ entertainment industry provides different platforms that reach large audiences. We ask that you use those platforms responsibly and refrain from contracting talent to attend or perform at Pegasus Nightclub."
