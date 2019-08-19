Email
Monday, August 19, 2019

John Cornyn Gets Burned Over Stupid Climate-Change Remark on Twitter

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge Over the weekend, John Cornyn broke the think-before-you-tweet rule. - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  Over the weekend, John Cornyn broke the think-before-you-tweet rule.
Sen. John Cornyn found himself in the hot seat this weekend after trying to engage in some social media snark over the climate crisis.

The Twittersphere lit up the Texas Republican after he dissed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for climate action. Schumer, a New York Democrat, tweeted that July 2019 was “the hottest month ever, of any month, on record” and warned that climate change is the planet's gravest threat.

"It's summer, Chuck," Cornyn responded, in what he likely conceived as a Mad Magazine-style snappy comeback. (Cue the Beavis and Butthead sniggers.)
Only other Twitter users didn't exactly find Cornyn's junior-high jab amusing.

Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee, actress Patricia Arquette and author/pastor John Pavlovitz were among those who ripped Cornyn a new asscrack over his apparent lack of understanding about how this whole darned climate thing works.
Plenty of less-famous folk — including some of Big Bad John's constituents — also took turns scorching the senator over his tweet. Some even pointed out that Cornyn faces re-election next year, and that even if he doesn't understand or value science, plenty of voters do.  
