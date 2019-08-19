John Cornyn Gets Burned Over Stupid Climate-Change Remark on Twitter

Only other Twitter users didn't exactly find Cornyn's junior-high jab amusing.
It’s summer, Chuck https://t.co/ccZdMtTD31— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 16, 2019
It's the climate crisis, John. https://t.co/jhCuucffWk— Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 16, 2019
Once more for those in the back- July 2019 was the HOTTEST MONTH EVER, OF ANY MONTH , ON RECORD. GET IT? It was the HOTTEST MONTH EVER on Record! Even though we have had many July’s before none have EVER been this hot . 🥵— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 17, 2019
Plenty of less-famous folk — including some of Big Bad John's constituents — also took turns scorching the senator over his tweet. Some even pointed out that Cornyn faces re-election next year, and that even if he doesn't understand or value science, plenty of voters do.
Less tweeting, more reading, John.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 16, 2019
This may be one of the most ignorant tweets I've seen from an elected official. https://t.co/2hQQ21jWmC— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 16, 2019
Your grandkids will grow up in a decimated planet & they’ll know YOU were a direct cause of it. To protect the wealthy fossil fuel barons who donate to you.— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) August 16, 2019
I doubt they’ll ever forgive you.
I am so embarrassed that you supposedly "represent" us. You don't. Not my interests, the state's interests; only your own. I live for the day you leave office.— Andrea M (@andylynn91) August 17, 2019
--Your constituent
Hey everyone!— Jenn Votes Blue PA Σ (@JennVotesBluePA) August 16, 2019
This is John. John thinks climate change is a funny joke. John is also up for re-election in 2020. You can help beat John by supporting Texas Democrats. https://t.co/gRYMjewkP9
