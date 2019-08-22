Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

Emergency Dispatch Company Will Close San Antonio Communications Center

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge A helicopter operated by a subsidiary of Air Methods returns to its base. - ALAN RADECKI / WIKIPEDIA
  • Alan Radecki / Wikipedia
  • A helicopter operated by a subsidiary of Air Methods returns to its base.
Air Methods, a provider of medical air services, will close its San Antonio communications center used to dispatch emergency aircraft.

In an emailed statement, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it will handle dispatches for its San Antonio-area helicopters and planes via its communication center location in Omaha, Nebraska.

"As any business does, we conduct ongoing evaluations and reviews," Air Methods said in a written statement. "During that process we have decided to house our communication operations within our existing center in Omaha later this year and will no longer maintain two bases between San Antonio and Omaha."

In its statement, Air Methods said the closure won't harm its ability to dispatch local emergency services. The company didn't provide a closure date or details about how many workers it will let go.



However, a person familiar with the company's plans but who asked not to be named said the closure will take place October 4 and affect 10 people.

That individual also expressed concern that San Antonio-area aircraft will no longer be dispatched by people familiar with local terrain, medical facilities and emergency operations.

"How will this be safe for the pilots, crews and patients?" the individual asked. "[San Antonio workers] have the knowledge of the area, the hospitals, the county and city departments."

