Spurs' Patty Mills Launches Clean Water Project for Indigenous Communities in Australia

Creating clean, sustainable drinking water for remote Indigenous communities.

The 2019 International Indigenous Basketball & Cultural Showcase

has officially begun with the launch of our Community Water Project💧

⠀⠀ pic.twitter.com/vAMft7NuAO — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) August 19, 2019

Patty Mills had a productive summer during the San Antonio Spurs' offseason.The basketball star launched the Community Water Project as part of work to advocate for indigenous population of Australia. Mills, who identifies as "very proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander," details his indigenous Australian lineage in his Twitter bio.Through the project, he collaborated with Zero Mass Water and Australian Indigenous Basketball to create clean, sustainable water for remote indigenous communities in Australia's outback.The project launch comes not too long before Mills hits the court for the Australian National Basketball Team in this year's FIBA World Cup. The tourney takes place next month.