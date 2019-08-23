Spurs' Patty Mills Launches Clean Water Project for Indigenous Communities in Australia

Through the project, he collaborated with Zero Mass Water and Australian Indigenous Basketball to create clean, sustainable water for remote indigenous communities in Australia's outback.
The project launch comes not too long before Mills hits the court for the Australian National Basketball Team in this year's FIBA World Cup. The tourney takes place next month.
