Friday, August 23, 2019

Spurs' Patty Mills Launches Clean Water Project for Indigenous Communities in Australia

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click image TWITTER / PATTY_MILLS
  • Twitter / Patty_Mills
Patty Mills had a productive summer during the San Antonio Spurs' offseason.

The basketball star launched the Community Water Project as part of work to advocate for indigenous population of Australia. Mills, who identifies as "very proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander," details his indigenous Australian lineage in his Twitter bio.
Through the project, he collaborated with Zero Mass Water and Australian Indigenous Basketball to create clean, sustainable water for remote indigenous communities in Australia's outback.
The project launch comes not too long before Mills hits the court for the Australian National Basketball Team in this year's FIBA World Cup. The tourney takes place next month.

