Thursday, August 29, 2019

Seguin ISD Superintendent to Give Up Part of Pay Raise for Student Scholarships

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SEGUIN ISD SUPERINTENDENT DR. MATTHEW GUTIERREZ
  • Facebook / Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez
Seguin ISD's superintendent is putting his money where his mouth is.

Committed to the success of students in his San Antonio-area district, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said he'll allocate a portion of his pay raise to scholarships for graduating seniors.

According to a Facebook post, Gutierrez will set aside $2,000 in scholarships for students who want to become educators within Seguin ISD. He said he felt inspired to give back to students during classroom visits in the new school year.
Many of Gutierrez's Facebook followers applauded his decision in the comments.

