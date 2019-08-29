Trump Admin's New Rule Is Likely to Mean More Methane Releases in South Texas

-
Wikimedia Commons / W.carter
A refinery flares gas from one of its stacks.
The Trump Administration on Thursday moved to gut federal methane regulations for fossil fuel companies, a change that could mean more of the potent greenhouse gas being released in South Texas oilfields.
Under the proposed rule change, the Environmental Protection Agency would eliminate Obama-era requirements that energy companies slash certain types of methane emissions. The administration claims the regulations stifle the innovation and progress of natural gas producers.
Scientists estimate that one pound of methane has more than 20 times the global warming impact of a pound of carbon dioxide, according to the Texas Tribune
Texas is the top energy producing state, and methane is frequently leaked from storage and transfer operations in and around petroleum fields like the Eagle Ford Shale south of San Antonio.
The rule change is likely to spur lawsuits from states and environmental groups. Shortly after the EPA announcement, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced he's ready see the Trump administration in court.
"The EPA has made a monumentally stupid decision with this rule, and we have too much to lose to let it go,” he said in a statement supplied to the Los Angeles Times.
