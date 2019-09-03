Email
Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Former San Antonio Techie Brad Parscale's Company Pulled in $910K Through a Side Deal With a Pro-Trump Super PAC

Posted By on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 9:55 AM

DAVID FITZGERALD
  • David Fitzgerald
President Donald Trump's most prominent political action committee paid nearly $910,000 to a digital data firm connected to his campaign manager Brad Parscale, according to a recent ABC News report.

Citing campaign finance filings, ABC reported that America First Action, a super PAC that backs the president, flowed $909,871 to Paracale's Red State Data and Digital LLC. Much of the money was used to back conservative congressional candidates ahead of the 2018 midterms.

ABC called the arrangement a "low profile financial entanglement" that could rekindle questions about the extent to which Parscale is personally profiting from political work for the president. Part of the issue, according to a separate CNN report, is that Red State's legal paperwork includes Parscale's wife Candice's name but not his.

Prior to the ABC report, Parscale hadn't been public about his stake in Red State Data. The company began doing website development and fundraising work for America First mere weeks after Parscale became Trump's 2020 campaign manager in spring of 2018, according to media reports.



Parscale — who operated a web marketing business in San Antonio before joining Trump's 2016 election campaign — told ABC that the transactions were not secret and that he'd violated no election laws.

“Complaints about Red State are simply another attempt to smear President Trump by attacking those who work for him,” Parscale said.

Parscale also took to Twitter, blasting CNN for its work and claiming he'd outed the "scumbag" editor who'd directed that outlet's story. Parscale's Twitter feed is full of attacks on the news media, including at least one calling it the "enemy of this country."

Last week, the Trump campaign was also forced to respond to a report in the UK-based Daily Mail that Parscale's pro-Trump political work had enabled him to buy millions in real estate and fancy cars. The campaign said Parscale began to get rich prior to joining the Trump campaign.

