San Antonio Barbershop Receives Condescending Letter From Potential Customer Because Employees Have Tattoos

View this post on Instagram

We are not a tattoo shop, but have a lot of awesome tattooed employees and clients. We promise tattoos are not infectious 😉 #tattooedandemployed @dieselbarbershop #dieselbarbershop #dieselbarbershopsanantonio #dieselbarbershopnewbraunfels #dieselbarbershopfranchising #whereitsgoodtobeaman #dontgamblewithyourhair #digtheshoplovethecut #theshopthatrocks #thejobthatrocks #dieselbarber #TeamDBS #DBSfamily #dieselversary #bitchinhaircuts #fullservice #dieselplus #waxjob #OGgrooming #outlawsandgents #rockthedieselbeard