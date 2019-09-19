Truck Manufacturer Navistar Will Construct a 600-Employee Plant in South San Antonio

click to enlarge
-
Dismas
-
Navistar's headquarters building in Lisle, Illinois
Truck maker Navistar International Corp. will build a $250 million plant on San Antonio's South Side and hire 600 workers to staff it, officials with the Illinois-based company said Thursday.
Navistar, a producer of commercial trucks and engines, is considering property near Mitchell Lake for the factory, the Express-News reports
, citing people familiar the plans. The company would only say that the site is along Interstate 35, which links its southern United States and Mexico supply bases.
Navistar is seeking economic development incentives, according to the paper's report.
The company wants to break ground later this year and start production about in two years' time, officials said. Typically suppliers cluster around large vehicle plants, meaning other manufacturing operations are likely to follow.
The announcement comes days after Toyota — San Antonio's largest manufacturing employer — said it will inject nearly $400 million
into its factory here that produces Tundra and Tacoma pickups. That plant is located less than 10 miles from the site Navistar is reportedly considering.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.