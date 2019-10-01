Email
Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Congressional Candidate Gina Ortiz Jones Raises $1 Million in Third Quarter

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Gina Ortiz Jones speaks during an event last summer. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / JAY GODWIN
  • Wikimedia Commons / Jay Godwin
  • Gina Ortiz Jones speaks during an event last summer.
Gina Ortiz Jones, the leading Democratic candidate to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, has pulled in $1 million in third-quarter contributions, according to her campaign.

The haul is the largest off-year quarterly fundraising total ever reported for Texas' 23rd District, which includes San Antonio and two-thirds of the U.S.-Mexico border, Jones' camp also said.

Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer, is running again to represent the district after losing to Hurd, a Republican, in 2018 by fewer than 1,000 votes. After Hurd announced his retirement, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the district into its "leans Democratic" category.

"I’m honored by the groundswell of support we’ve received, and together we’re building a grassroots campaign to stand up to the corporate special interests and bring commonsense priorities like quality, affordable health care and lower prescription drug costs to Washington, D.C.," Jones said in a written statement.



At least two lesser-known Democrats are challenging Jones in the primary.

