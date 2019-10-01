Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Julián Castro Says He Won't Run Against Sen. John Cornyn If His Presidential Campaign Fails

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Presidential candidate Julián Castro has joined the club of high-profile Lone Star State politicos declining to challenging Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in 2020.

Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration housing secretary, told NPR on Monday that if his presidential campaign fails, he won't run against three-term senator.

Castro's twin brother Joaquin, a Democratic congressman representing San Antonio, and fellow Democratic presidential aspirant Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, have also said they have no plans to gun for Cornyn next year.

Castro told NPR that other Democrats already in the running have a "good chance" at defeating the Cornyn. Among those who have already announced are State Sen. Royce West and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar.



“In 2014 people wondered whether I was going to run for governor of Texas, and I said that I wasn’t. And I didn’t. In 2018, they thought I might run for governor, and I said I wasn’t. And I didn’t,” Castro said. “I’m telling folks I’m not going to run for senator — and I’m not.”

Castro, now polling in the low single digits, will participate in next month’s Democratic debate in Ohio. However, he warned supporters in a recent email that if he can't qualify for the November debate, he’ll scrap his presidential bid.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Doctor Featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show for Using Art Sales to Help Patients Pay Bills Read More

  2. Texas Hospitals Top the Nation in Marking Up Patients' Prices, Study Shows Read More

  3. ACLU of Texas Files Complaint to Stop Trump Administration From Forcing Pregnant Asylum Seekers to Wait in Mexico Read More

  4. Trump Impeachment Inquiry May Complicate San Antonio-Area Congressional Races Read More

  5. Video Shows Ground Crew Members at San Antonio Airport Fighting on the Tarmac Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation