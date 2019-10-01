Julián Castro Says He Won't Run Against Sen. John Cornyn If His Presidential Campaign Fails

click to enlarge
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Presidential candidate Julián Castro has joined the club of high-profile Lone Star State politicos declining to challenging Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in 2020.
Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration housing secretary, told NPR
on Monday that if his presidential campaign fails, he won't run against three-term senator.
Castro's twin brother Joaquin, a Democratic congressman representing San Antonio, and fellow Democratic presidential aspirant Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, have also said they have no plans to gun for Cornyn next year.
Castro told NPR that other Democrats already in the running have a "good chance" at defeating the Cornyn. Among those who have already announced are State Sen. Royce West and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar.
“In 2014 people wondered whether I was going to run for governor of Texas, and I said that I wasn’t. And I didn’t. In 2018, they thought I might run for governor, and I said I wasn’t. And I didn’t,” Castro said. “I’m telling folks I’m not going to run for senator — and I’m not.”
Castro, now polling in the low single digits, will participate in next month’s Democratic debate in Ohio. However, he warned supporters in a recent email that if he can't qualify for the November debate, he’ll scrap his presidential bid.
