John Cornyn Tweeted Dozens of Times to Defend Trump and Attack the Whistleblower in the Last Week

Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Sen. John Cornyn speaks at a CPAC in Washington, D.C.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, wants you to know where he stands on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In case you needed any help: He's against it, really
against it.
Just to make sure voters — and the nation's Twitter-happy commander in chief — know how much, Cornyn tweeted or retweeted defenses of the president more than 50 times in the past week or so, according to a Dallas Morning News tally
.
In those tweets, Cornyn claimed the still-unidentified whistleblower
has a political ax to grind, bagged on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for starting the inquiry and lambasted the media for cheerleading the process. He also seemed to back Trump's claim that he should be able to unmask the whistleblower — a statement that's drawn the ire
of senior GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley.
The tweetstorm appears to be one more indication
that Cornyn, first elected to the Senate in 2002 as a Chamber of Commerce-style Republican, has undergone a full Trumpkin transformation. At the state's 2018 Republican convention, the senator even reworked his 2008 "Big John" campaign video
to show his fealty to the "Big Don" now occupying the White House.
Cornyn is up for reelection in 2020, and Democrats have made a priority
of flipping his seat. He also faces a primary challenge
from Dallas investor Mark Yancey, who describes himself as a Ronald Reagan Republican.
Earlier this week, the Texas Democratic Party issued a statement blasting Cornyn for running interference for Trump, pointing out similarities between the senator's statements and precise White House talking points.
Instead of taking the whistleblower complaint seriously, the Texas Dems argue, "Cornyn instead decided to repeat the tired Trump talking points in every form of media that he could."
