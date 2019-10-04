Email
Friday, October 4, 2019

Will Hurd Blasts Trump's Request for China to Investigate Biden, Calling It 'Terrible'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 10:17 AM

Rep. Will Hurd is one of two San Antonio House Republicans with a target on his back. - FACEBOOK / REPRESENTATIVE WILL HURD
Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd on Friday criticized President Trump’s urging of China to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“I think it’s terrible. It’s something that I wouldn’t have done,” Hurd told CNN’s New Day.

Trump — now facing an impeachment inquiry for asking Ukraine's leader to investigate Biden and his son — on Thursday urged China to “start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine."

Hurd, who recently announced he won't run again in 2020, also told CNN he's also concerned about newly released text messages that show U.S. officials pressured Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden.



“I think some of these things are indeed damning,” Hurd said. “However, I want to make sure we get through this entire investigation before coming to some kind of conclusions. I think this is serious stuff, these are serious matters. This has long-term implications on our foreign policy.”

While Hurd's voting record is largely conservative, he's frequently taken aim at Trump's draconian immigration policies. This summer he also took the president to task for a racist tweet telling four women of color in Congress to “go back” to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

