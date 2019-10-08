Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Helped 12 Asylum Seekers Cross the Border, but CBP Sent Them Back Almost Immediately

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge Julián Castro speaks with asylum seekers waiting in a camp across from Brownsville. - TWITTER / @TXCIVILRIGHTS
  • Twitter / @TXCivilRights
  • Julián Castro speaks with asylum seekers waiting in a camp across from Brownsville.
Hours after Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro helped 12 asylum seekers reach the U.S. border on a recent visit, Texas Public Radio reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent all of them back to Mexico.

Castro — who was at the border Monday to draw attention to the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy — toured a migrant camp across the Rio Grande River from Brownsville. Under that policy, thousands of asylum seekers are forced to wait across the border until their immigration court dates, often in dangerous and unsanitary conditions.

After meeting the migrants, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama housing secretary asked CBP officers if 12 of the asylum seekers could be removed from the program and be permitted to cross, TPR reports.

The group was eventually allowed into the U.S., and officers told the group an immigration official would decide whether they would remain or be sent back. The mood afterward was optimistic, according to TPR.



However, a few hours later, CBP returned the 12 to Mexico.

click to enlarge Julián Castro approaches the border with asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard. - TWITTER / @JULIANCASTRO
  • Twitter / @JulianCastro
  • Julián Castro approaches the border with asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard.

“I thought this would end and that we would have an opportunity to be free, but I realized that wasn’t the case," a Cuban immigrant named Dani told TPR. She said she had no place to wash in the camp and was forced to bathe in the river.

Castro spoke to the press in Brownsville after the tour, demanding that the Trump administration end Remain in Mexico. He also urged Americans to pay attention to those living in the squalid camps as they await their hearings.

“I hope that in this country people who say they’re Jesus-loving, God-loving, that they pay more attention to God-loving, Jesus-loving people on this side of the border with brown skin that are desperate, that are being treated cruelly by this president, because he clearly doesn’t care about them,” Castro said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Lot of People Are Moving to Texas. This Map Shows Which States They're Coming From Read More

  2. San Antonio to Consider Linking Economic Development Incentives to Fixing Gender Pay Gaps Read More

  3. COPS Film Crew Reportedly Riding with Bexar County Deputies During Wrong-Way Chase That Caused Several Crashes, Officer Injury Read More

  4. Authorities Investigating After Liquor Store in South San Antonio Catches Fire Read More

  5. Company Changes Plan to Build Oil Pipeline Over Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone After Pushback From Residents Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation