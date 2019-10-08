Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Helped 12 Asylum Seekers Cross the Border, but CBP Sent Them Back Almost Immediately

click to enlarge
Julián Castro speaks with asylum seekers waiting in a camp across from Brownsville.
Hours after Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro helped 12 asylum seekers reach the U.S. border on a recent visit, Texas Public Radio reports
that U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent all of them back to Mexico.
Castro — who was at the border Monday to draw attention to the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy — toured a migrant camp across the Rio Grande River from Brownsville. Under that policy, thousands of asylum seekers are forced to wait across the border until their immigration court dates, often in dangerous and unsanitary conditions
After meeting the migrants, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama housing secretary asked CBP officers if 12 of the asylum seekers could be removed from the program and be permitted to cross, TPR reports.
The group was eventually allowed into the U.S., and officers told the group an immigration official would decide whether they would remain or be sent back. The mood afterward was optimistic, according to TPR.
However, a few hours later, CBP returned the 12 to Mexico.
Julián Castro approaches the border with asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard.
“I thought this would end and that we would have an opportunity to be free, but I realized that wasn’t the case," a Cuban immigrant named Dani told TPR. She said she had no place to wash in the camp and was forced to bathe in the river.
Castro spoke to the press in Brownsville after the tour, demanding that the Trump administration end Remain in Mexico. He also urged Americans to pay attention to those living in the squalid camps as they await their hearings.
“I hope that in this country people who say they’re Jesus-loving, God-loving, that they pay more attention to God-loving, Jesus-loving people on this side of the border with brown skin that are desperate, that are being treated cruelly by this president, because he clearly doesn’t care about them,” Castro said.
