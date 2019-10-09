Email
Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Elizabeth Warren Taps San Antonio's Jenn Longoria to Lead Her Texas Campaign

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge Jenn Longoria - FACEBOOK / JENNIFER LONGORIA
  • Facebook / Jennifer Longoria
  • Jenn Longoria
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has named veteran San Antonio political organizer Jenn Longoria as her Texas state director.

The move makes Warren the first non-Texan presidential hopeful to do so this election cycle, the Texas Tribune reports. Former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke last month named a director to oversee campaign efforts in his home state.

Longoria worked on presidential campaigns for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as well as state and municipal races. She also serves on the board of Battleground Texas, the Democratic voter mobilization effort launched in 2013.

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, overtook former Democratic frontrunner Vice President Joe Biden this week in RealClearPolitics' polling average. She now stands at 26.6%, compared to Biden's 26.4%.



