Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 11, 2019

This Guy is Fighting Back San Antonio's Cricket Invasion By Eating Them

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click image TWITTER / MEEPMEEPNATION
  • Twitter / MeepMeepNation
With all the fuss the crickets have caused since invading San Antonio on Tuesday, one man's reaction might just take the cake.

Or in this case, a handful of crunchy and delicious crickets.

A video uploaded by Twitter account @MeepMeepNation, dedicated to the University of Texas at San Antonio, shows a man in an Our Lady of the Lake University T-shirt grab a handful of crickets and stuff them into his mouth.

"We are approaching the third day of the cricket plague," the tweet reads. "What sanity remains is quickly being whittled away."



Screams can be heard in the background of the video as he munches away.

Since being posted Wednesday evening, the clip has received more than 550,000 views.

Watch and see if you're not utterly disgusted by this guy's bugged-out snack.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Lot of People Are Moving to Texas. This Map Shows Which States They're Coming From Read More

  2. Is the Chupacabra Real?: Five Bulls Found Mysteriously Drained of Blood in Oregon Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Man in Macy's Parking Lot at North Star Mall Read More

  4. Elizabeth Warren Taps San Antonio's Jenn Longoria to Lead Her Texas Campaign Read More

  5. San Antonio High School Football Coach Arrested After Strangling Girlfriend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation