This Guy is Fighting Back San Antonio's Cricket Invasion By Eating Them

With all the fuss the crickets have caused since invading San Antonio
on Tuesday, one man's reaction might just take the cake.
Or in this case, a handful of crunchy and delicious crickets.
A video uploaded by Twitter account @MeepMeepNation
, dedicated to the University of Texas at San Antonio, shows a man in an Our Lady of the Lake University T-shirt grab a handful of crickets and stuff them into his mouth.
"We are approaching the third day of the cricket plague," the tweet reads. "What sanity remains is quickly being whittled away."
Screams can be heard in the background of the video as he munches away.
Since being posted Wednesday evening, the clip has received more than 550,000 views.
Watch and see if you're not utterly disgusted by this guy's bugged-out snack.
