San Antonio Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Mayor Ron Nirenberg in Facebook Messages

A San Antonio man has been arrested for sending a string of terroristic threats to Mayor Ron Nirenberg that prompted a staffer to worry the suspect would be "the next mass shooter."
Police say Adam Converse, 25, sent at least 14 messages to Nirenberg via private Facebook messages on October 4-5, the San Antonio Express-News reports
. One of the messages demanded money and threatened to stab the mayor.
"It would be nicer to leave you all dead with no hope of life after death ... I want to see people dead," Converse also wrote, according to the reports.
Officers from the San Antonio Police Department's Mental Health Unit went to Converse's home on October 5 and saw him with a machete in his belt loop, according to the daily. When officers moved to detain the suspect he tried to pull the weapon.
In the affidavit cited by the Express-News
, an SAPD detective said police officials believed Converse was capable of carrying out violence. He'd recently been placed in “emergency detention," according to the document.
