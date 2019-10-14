Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 14, 2019

San Antonio Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Mayor Ron Nirenberg in Facebook Messages

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge Adam Converse - BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
  • Adam Converse
A San Antonio man has been arrested for sending a string of terroristic threats to Mayor Ron Nirenberg that prompted a staffer to worry the suspect would be "the next mass shooter."

Police say Adam Converse, 25, sent at least 14 messages to Nirenberg via private Facebook messages on October 4-5, the San Antonio Express-News reports. One of the messages demanded money and threatened to stab the mayor.

"It would be nicer to leave you all dead with no hope of life after death ... I want to see people dead," Converse also wrote, according to the reports.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department's Mental Health Unit went to Converse's home on October 5 and saw him with a machete in his belt loop, according to the daily. When officers moved to detain the suspect he tried to pull the weapon.



In the affidavit cited by the Express-News, an SAPD detective said police officials believed Converse was capable of carrying out violence. He'd recently been placed in “emergency detention," according to the document.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Lot of People Are Moving to Texas. This Map Shows Which States They're Coming From Read More

  2. Is the Chupacabra Real?: Five Bulls Found Mysteriously Drained of Blood in Oregon Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Man in Macy's Parking Lot at North Star Mall Read More

  4. Elizabeth Warren Taps San Antonio's Jenn Longoria to Lead Her Texas Campaign Read More

  5. San Antonio High School Football Coach Arrested After Strangling Girlfriend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation