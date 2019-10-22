Email
Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Julián Castro Says He Needs to Raise $800,000 By the End of October to Stay in Presidential Race

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 10:59 AM

Julian Castro addresses supporters during his presidential campaign announcement.
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Julian Castro addresses supporters during his presidential campaign announcement.
San Antonio's own Julián Castro may not be running for president much longer.

In a tweet sent out Monday morning, Castro said he needs to raise $800,000 by October 31 to keep his campaign alive. If not, he said his "campaign will be silenced for good."
"I'm extremely proud of the historic and bold campaign we have build together," Castro tweeted. "But this is a critical moment ... Help us keep up the fight."

Twitter users have chimed in their support for Castro, from members of the media to politicians. Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who formally backed fellow Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders over the weekend, voiced how important Castro's campaign is among the crowded lineup.

If you're part of the camp that's all about Castro 2020, you can donate to his campaign here.
