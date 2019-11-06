Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

San Antonio Police Officer Who Used N-Word and Vulgar Language When Arresting Black Man Will Get His Job Back

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge SAPD Officer Tim Garcia - SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
  • SAPD Officer Tim Garcia
The San Antonio cop canned for using the N-word and other expletives during the arrest of a black suspect last year, will get his job back.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus had approved the indefinite suspension of officer Tim Garcia over the incident. But an SAPD spokeswoman confirmed that, after a two-day hearing, an arbitrator gave Garcia his job back, reducing the punishment to a 10-month suspension.

Under the police union's contract with the city, fired officers are guaranteed an arbitration hearing that can — and often does — put them back on the force.

Garcia will receive no pay or benefits while on suspension, according to an SAPD spokeswoman. He also will undergo retraining, "after which his assignment will be determined."



In a written statement, McManus said the original punishment was justified.

"I stand by my decision to indefinitely suspend Garcia," the chief said. "This kind of behavior erodes the trust and legitimacy that the community places in the San Antonio Police Department. With respect to the arbitrator's decision, Garcia will be reinstated after completing the return-to-duty process."

Garcia's lawyer, Morris Munoz, was unavailable for immediate comment. Munoz is a staff attorney at the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the state's largest law enforcement union.

The incident that sparked Garcia's removal occurred in July of 2018, when security guards at the Shops at Rivercenter asked police to remove Dewaxne Robinson, 24, from the premises.

Body cam footage of obtained by KSAT-TV shows Garcia verbally sparring with the suspect after placing him in handcuffs.

Robinson complained about his arm being twisted and referred to Garcia as "n—a." Garcia responded, "N—a? Do I look like your n—a? Say it right. Put an 'r' at the end. If you're going to say it, don't call me n—a. I ain't your n—a."

When Robinson asked why he was being arrested, Garcia replied, "For being a fucked-up n—a," according to KSAT. The officer also reportedly told Robinson, "Fuck you too. Here, here, this is the police telling you, 'Fuck you.' How do you like that?"

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Photos Capture Man Crawling out of San Antonio River and Prostrating Himself in Front of River Walk Diners Read More

  2. Texas Voters Approve 9 of 10 Amendments to the State Constitution, Including Income Tax Ban Read More

  3. Julián Castro Beat the Odds By Staying in the Presidential Race Longer Than Beto O’Rourke. How Much Longer Will He Hold On? Read More

  4. Feds Flag Five San Antonio Nursing Homes for Abuse and Neglect Allegations Read More

  5. San Antonio Barely Ranks In Top Quarter on List of Best Places for Veterans Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation