San Antonio Police Officer Who Used N-Word and Vulgar Language When Arresting Black Man Will Get His Job Back

-
San Antonio Police Department
-
SAPD Officer Tim Garcia
The San Antonio cop canned for using the N-word and other expletives
during the arrest of a black suspect last year, will get his job back.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus had approved the indefinite suspension of officer Tim Garcia over the incident. But an SAPD spokeswoman confirmed that, after a two-day hearing, an arbitrator gave Garcia his job back, reducing the punishment to a 10-month suspension.
Under the police union's contract with the city, fired officers are guaranteed an arbitration hearing that can — and often does — put them back on the force.
Garcia will receive no pay or benefits while on suspension, according to an SAPD spokeswoman. He also will undergo retraining, "after which his assignment will be determined."
In a written statement, McManus said the original punishment was justified.
"I stand by my decision to indefinitely suspend Garcia," the chief said. "This kind of behavior erodes the trust and legitimacy that the community places in the San Antonio Police Department. With respect to the arbitrator's decision, Garcia will be reinstated after completing the return-to-duty process."
Garcia's lawyer, Morris Munoz, was unavailable for immediate comment. Munoz is a staff attorney at the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the state's largest law enforcement union.
The incident that sparked Garcia's removal occurred in July of 2018, when security guards at the
Shops at Rivercenter asked police to remove
Dewaxne Robinson, 24, from the premises.
Body cam footage of obtained by KSAT-TV
shows Garcia verbally sparring with the suspect after placing him in handcuffs.
Robinson complained about his arm being twisted and referred to Garcia as "n—a." Garcia responded, "N—a? Do I look like your n—a? Say it right. Put an 'r' at the end. If you're going to say it, don't call me n—a. I ain't your n—a."
When Robinson asked why he was being arrested, Garcia replied, "For being a fucked-up n—a," according to KSAT. The officer also reportedly told Robinson, "Fuck you too. Here, here, this is the police telling you, 'Fuck you.' How do you like that?"
