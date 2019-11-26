Email
Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Texas Republicans Accidentally Email Strategy Doc to Democrats That States Worry Over Trump's 'Polarizing Nature'

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge Texas Democrats are hoping President Trump's unpopularity with suburban voters help it win more seats in the Texas Legislature next year. - TWITTER / ABCPOLITICS
  • Twitter / ABCPolitics
  • Texas Democrats are hoping President Trump's unpopularity with suburban voters help it win more seats in the Texas Legislature next year.
A document outlining the Texas Republican Party's 2020 electoral strategy was emailed Monday to some unintended recipients, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Those recipients? Members of the Texas Democratic Party.

The Texas GOP's document touches on concerns that the "polarizing nature" of President Trump may keep some Republicans from turning up in the general election, according to the Morning News.

The strategy paper describes efforts to highlight diverse Republican candidates to push back on the perception that the party is dominated by white men. Also included are details of a plan to target Democratic candidates via attack websites.



“Starting after the Primary, the RPT will generate microsites for negative hits against the Democrat candidates in our twelve-target race — we expect each microsite to be roughly $500,” the document reads. “We will then begin rolling out these websites, prioritizing the races that were within 4% in the 2018 election.”

Democrats cut the Republicans’ majority in the Texas House in 2018 and are looking to capitalize on Trump's unpopularity with suburban voters to leverage additional gains. Republicans, meanwhile, are hoping to keep Texas a reliably red state in the 2020 contest.

“Republicans have already fumbled the ball and we aren't even in 2020 yet," Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia said in a statement emailed to the Current. "They know they’re in deep trouble ‘given the polarizing nature of the President’ and expect ‘Republicans will refuse to turn out during the General Election because they don’t want to vote for him.’ The Texas Republican Party is desperate."

