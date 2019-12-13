Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

As Joe Biden Appears in San Antonio, He's Also Getting Texas Endorsements

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / JOEBIDEN
  • Instagram / joebiden
Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden has gathered a spate of new Texas endorsements ahead of his Friday appearance in San Antonio, the Texas Tribune reports.

Among the endorsements are those of former San Antonio mayor Phil Hardberger and Sen. José Menéndez, also of the Alamo City. Additionally, Biden has drawn endorsements from Texas Rep. Garnet Coleman of Houston, Dallas County Clerk John Warren and Texas Rep. Rhetta Bowers of Garland, who previously backed Beto O'Rourke.

"The Lone Star State will play a crucial role in 2020," Jane Hamilton, Biden's Texas director, said in a statement to the Tribune. "These Texans who have joined with us today are ready for that fight, and they know that Joe Biden can unite the country across party lines to defeat Donald Trump."

Biden, who will appear Friday afternoon at La Villita Historic Arts Village, is the front-running Democrat in national polling. According to a new CNN poll, Biden tops his closest Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders, by 20 points in Texas, 35% to 15%.



