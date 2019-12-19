San Antonio Historic Design and Review Commission Approves Moving the Alamo Cenotaph

click to enlarge
Let the meltdowns begin.
In a 7-4 vote, San Antonio’s Historic Design and Review Commission on Wednesday approved parts of the Alamo’s redevelopment plan, including a new placement for its Cenotaph monument — the source of much fiery rhetoric
surrounding the $450 million redevelopment.
The plans call for shifting the Cenotaph — which was erected a century after the battle of the Alamo — some 500 feet across Alamo Plaza to the location now occupied by a bandstand.
Activist groups, including the colorfully monikered Texas Freedom Force, have raised hell about the relocation, labeling it a blow against freedom and an erasure of the state's history. The group plans a December 27 protest at Alamo Plaza to decry the decision.
“We’ll see you in court,” one person in the meeting room shouted after the vote, according to the Rivard Report
.
The goal of the Alamo's master plan is to make the grounds a recreation of how the site looked at the time of the Battle of the Alamo and restoring a "sense of reverence" — a goal supported by historians who testified at the meeting, Texas Public Radio reports
.
“There’s nothing more scared about that site than there is about any other part of the Alamo battlefield, so there’s not really a good reason to consider not removing it,” said John L. Hittan, an Alamo historian in attendance, according to TPR.
Meanwhile, a federal lawsuit
by the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation against the Texas General Land Office and the city demands that Native Americans have a say in how the site is handled because the remains of indigenous people are buried at the site.
The remains of three people were unearthed at the Alamo roughly a week ago during archaeological work.
