Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Pregnant San Antonio Woman Shot in Head By Ex-Boyfriend on Christmas Day While Exchanging Children

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge SARAH FLOOD-BAUMAN
  • Sarah Flood-Bauman
San Antonio police have identified the pregnant woman fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day.

According to multiple reports, Gabriella Rodriguez was at her ex-boyfriend's house Wednesday afternoon to exchange her two children, ages two and six, for the holiday. Rodriguez, 24, was also reportedly 33 weeks, or eight months, pregnant.

Rodriguez's new boyfriend told police that he heard gunshots while waiting outside the home in the 11300 block of Candle Park on the city's Northwest Side.

Rodriguez was reportedly shot in the head.



The woman's unborn child did not survive the shooting, according to reports. The other children are said to have been inside the home at the time of the incident, although it is not apparent if they witnessed the shooting.

"We have no idea what took place inside the house," said SAPD Sgt. Don Gatten.

KSAT reports that the ex-boyfriend shot himself after killing Rodriguez. The suspect was reportedly transported to a hospital in "extremely bad condition."

The suspect, 27, is described as having a criminal history, though it was allegedly not violent.

The incident is being investigated as a capital murder case.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood Opens Up About His Raw, Real and Redemptive Life Read More

  2. Politifact Calls Ted Cruz's Claim of Ukrainian Election Interference 'False' Read More

  3. At Least 125,000 Texans Could Lose Access to Food Stamps Under Trump Policy Read More

  4. Ten Years of Tumult: The Past Decade Brought Big Changes to San Antonio — and No Easy Answers Read More

  5. San Antonio Historic Design and Review Commission Approves Moving the Alamo Cenotaph Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation