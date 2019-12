Pregnant San Antonio Woman Shot in Head By Ex-Boyfriend on Christmas Day While Exchanging Children

San Antonio police have identified the pregnant woman fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day.According to multiple reports, Gabriella Rodriguez was at her ex-boyfriend's house Wednesday afternoon to exchange her two children, ages two and six, for the holiday. Rodriguez, 24, was also reportedly 33 weeks, or eight months, pregnant Rodriguez's new boyfriend told police that he heard gunshots while waiting outside the home in the 11300 block of Candle Park on the city's Northwest Side.Rodriguez was reportedly shot in the head The woman's unborn child did not survive the shooting , according to reports. The other children are said to have been inside the home at the time of the incident, although it is not apparent if they witnessed the shooting."We have no idea what took place inside the house," said SAPD Sgt. Don Gatten.KSAT reports that the ex-boyfriend shot himself after killing Rodriguez. The suspect was reportedly transported to a hospital in "extremely bad condition."The suspect, 27, is described as having a criminal history, though it was allegedly not violent.The incident is being investigated as a capital murder case.

