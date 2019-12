TABC Reportedly Reviewing The Well's Alcohol License After Wild Night Results in Hospitalization, Arrest and Multiple Crashes

A local bar's alcohol license could be in jeopardy following a wild night on Christmas.Reports indicate that several incidents took place at The Well , a watering hole near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Police said the eventful night began as the crowd began to leave the bar at closing time at 2 a.m., prompting upward of 25 police units to respond to The Well for crowd control.Officers at the scene found a visibly drunk man injured in the parking lot, suspecting he may have been beat up during an altercation, KSAT reports. The man was later transported to University Hospital in stable condition.Elsewhere at the bar, a man was arrested in a separate family violence incident. Details about his arrest have not been disclosed at this time.But wait — there's more.While officers were still at the scene, a driver reportedly crashed into police cruisers in the bar's parking lot. Thereports that the crash occurred after a person bit the driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol cars.No, that's still not the end of it.A driver that had allegedly been at The Well earlier in the night reportedly rammed into the back of a police patrol car on the 3100 block of Thousand Oaks around 4 a.m. There were no reported injuries in that incident. The driver is suspected of driving while intoxicated.The series of events has resulted in the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reviewing The Well's alcohol license , per a KSAT report.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.