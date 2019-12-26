TABC Reportedly Reviewing The Well's Alcohol License After Wild Night Results in Hospitalization, Arrest and Multiple Crashes

A local bar's alcohol license could be in jeopardy following a wild night on Christmas.
Reports indicate that several incidents took place at The Well
, a watering hole near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Police said the eventful night began as the crowd began to leave the bar at closing time at 2 a.m., prompting upward of 25 police units to respond to The Well for crowd control.
Officers at the scene found a visibly drunk man injured in the parking lot, suspecting he may have been beat up
during an altercation, KSAT reports. The man was later transported to University Hospital in stable condition.
Elsewhere at the bar, a man was arrested in a separate family violence incident. Details about his arrest have not been disclosed at this time.
But wait — there's more.
While officers were still at the scene, a driver reportedly crashed into police cruisers
in the bar's parking lot. The Express-News
reports that the crash occurred after a person bit the driver
of the vehicle that struck the patrol cars.
No, that's still not the end of it.
A driver that had allegedly been at The Well earlier in the night reportedly rammed into the back of a police patrol car on the 3100 block of Thousand Oaks around 4 a.m. There were no reported injuries in that incident. The driver is suspected of driving while intoxicated.
The series of events has resulted in the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reviewing The Well's alcohol license
, per a KSAT report.
