San Antonio Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After Leaving Dogs in Cages Without Enough Food or Water

A San Antonio woman is in police custody after authorities say she neglected animals left in her care and allowed them to die.Lani Elizabeth Taylor was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Firwick Drive on San Antonio's far West Side in early December. Authorities found two dogs "dead in wire kennels," according to a KENS 5 report . Taylor reportedly told the deputies that her grandmother had instructed her to "care for the dogs, to find new home or surrender them to a shelter," the news station reports.Taylor didn't follow through. Instead, she left the animals without adequate food or water, which led to their death, authorities say. A veterinarian later stated that the dogs had "suffered severely until they passed," according to an arrest affidavit. The animals' carcasses had been left in the home for about two weeks before deputies made the discovery.Taylor, 22, now faces charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.