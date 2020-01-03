Email
Friday, January 3, 2020

San Antonio Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After Leaving Dogs in Cages Without Enough Food or Water

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 10:42 AM

A San Antonio woman is in police custody after authorities say she neglected animals left in her care and allowed them to die.

Lani Elizabeth Taylor was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Firwick Drive on San Antonio's far West Side in early December. Authorities found two dogs "dead in wire kennels," according to a KENS 5 report. Taylor reportedly told the deputies that her grandmother had instructed her to "care for the dogs, to find new home or surrender them to a shelter," the news station reports.

Taylor didn't follow through. Instead, she left the animals without adequate food or water, which led to their death, authorities say. A veterinarian later stated that the dogs had "suffered severely until they passed," according to an arrest affidavit. The animals' carcasses had been left in the home for about two weeks before deputies made the discovery.

Taylor, 22, now faces charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.



