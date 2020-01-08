Email
Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Bexar County Adds More Early Voting Locations Ahead of March Primary

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio during the 2018 midterms. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio during the 2018 midterms.
Bexar County on Tuesday approved 38 early voting locations for the March 3 primary election, an increase in 10 over the previous primary, TV station KSAT reports.

Bexar Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen told KSAT that turnout for this year's high-profile presidential election could meet or even exceed that of 2016, when 25% of the county's registered voters cast ballots. Around 18% made it to the polls for the 2018 midterms.

The county’s growing population also figured into the increase in polling places, Callanen said. Some 150,000 new voters have registered in Bexar County, bringing its total number of registered voters to 1.24 million — the county's highest-ever tally.

