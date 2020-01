Group Working on Lone Star Brewery Redevelopment Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The redevelopment of San Antonio's long-shuttered Lone Star Brewery has been dealt another setback.The owner of the near-Southtown property, Lone Star Brewery Development Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization this week — a move that appears to have halted a pending foreclosure auction.In its Chapter 11 filing, LSBD — a subsidiary of Houston's Parkview Capital Credit — lists liabilities of $27 million, much of that owed to creditors BridgeInvest and Princeton Capital Corp.The brewery property itself is valued at $30 million, according to court documents. The ownership company lists just $30 in its bank account.Developers have made several unsuccessful runs at turning the facility — which stopped beer production in 1996 — into a mixed-use development akin to the Pearl.Parkview purchased the 35-acre site in 2017 with plans for a $300 million overhaul. However, that deal fell apart after one of its partners withdrew In December, a fire caused extensive damage to one of the buildings on the property.

