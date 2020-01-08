Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Group Working on Lone Star Brewery Redevelopment Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge The former Lone Star Brewery has changed hands several times since ceasing operation in 1996. - MICHAEL BARAJAS
  • Michael Barajas
  • The former Lone Star Brewery has changed hands several times since ceasing operation in 1996.
The redevelopment of San Antonio's long-shuttered Lone Star Brewery has been dealt another setback.

The owner of the near-Southtown property, Lone Star Brewery Development Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization this week — a move that appears to have halted a pending foreclosure auction.

In its Chapter 11 filing, LSBD — a subsidiary of Houston's Parkview Capital Credit — lists liabilities of $27 million, much of that owed to creditors BridgeInvest and Princeton Capital Corp.

The brewery property itself is valued at $30 million, according to court documents. The ownership company lists just $30 in its bank account.



Developers have made several unsuccessful runs at turning the facility — which stopped beer production in 1996 — into a mixed-use development akin to the Pearl.

Parkview purchased the 35-acre site in 2017 with plans for a $300 million overhaul. However, that deal fell apart after one of its partners withdrew.

In December, a fire caused extensive damage to one of the buildings on the property.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City Employee Reportedly Slapped San Antonio Nightclub Security Guard, Called Him a 'Rent-a-Pig' Read More

  2. Report: Two-Thirds of Fired San Antonio Cops Won Their Jobs Back in Arbitration Read More

  3. Two Council Members Plus Bexar Sheriff's Office Handing Out Free Gun Locks Wednesday Read More

  4. Hondo Teen Found Safe After Months, Said She Was Staying with Friends Since Running Away Read More

  5. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar Says Trump Needs to Show Immediate Threat to Justify Killing of Iranian General Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation