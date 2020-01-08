Wednesday, January 8, 2020
New 'Ineligible for Employment' Database Will List Texas Teachers, School Employees with History of Misconduct
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM
click to enlarge
School officials — and soon any concerned Texan — will now be able to search a compiled database that includes the names of teachers and other school personnel with criminal backgrounds or histories of misconduct.
The state's new "Do Not Hire" database
will include school employees who are either under investigation or deemed ineligible for hire. The registry was created as part of House Bill 3, a sweeping education funding bill passed in the last legislative session.
According to the Texas Education Agency's website
, individuals listed on the registry and currently employed at a school must be fired.
The registry became available
to both public and private school administrators this week. It will accessible to the public in April.
The State of Texas requires superintendents to report teachers who have committed misconduct such as abusing a student or having sexual contact with a student. This new development, however, includes mandatory reporting of such misconduct made by other school staffers.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: TEA, Texas Education Agency, Texas, San Antonio, school district, Do Not Hire database, school administrators, criminal background, misconduct, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.