New 'Ineligible for Employment' Database Will List Texas Teachers, School Employees with History of Misconduct

School officials — and soon any concerned Texan — will now be able to search a compiled database that includes the names of teachers and other school personnel with criminal backgrounds or histories of misconduct.The state's new "Do Not Hire" database will include school employees who are either under investigation or deemed ineligible for hire. The registry was created as part of House Bill 3, a sweeping education funding bill passed in the last legislative session.According to the Texas Education Agency's website , individuals listed on the registry and currently employed at a school must be fired.The registry became available to both public and private school administrators this week. It will accessible to the public in April.The State of Texas requires superintendents to report teachers who have committed misconduct such as abusing a student or having sexual contact with a student. This new development, however, includes mandatory reporting of such misconduct made by other school staffers.

