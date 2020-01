Genene Jones Expected to Make Plea Deal in Deaths of 5 Babies at San Antonio Hospital

Convicted child killer Genene Jones plans to reverse the not-guilty plea she made on charges that she took the lives five San Antonio babies under her nursing care in the early '80s, local media outlets report Jones, 69, is scheduled to appear in the 399th state District Court on Thursday morning. She's currently being held at the Bexar County jail.Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told MySanAntonio.com he would have no comment until a plea deal is reached Thursday. Details of such an agreement are unavailable.Jones, who worked as a pediatric intensive care nurse in what became University Hospital, is accused of killing five children ranging in age from 3 months to 2 years. The babies were given an overdose of muscle relaxers or another drug, according to court documents.Jones is scheduled to stand trial in February and faces up to life in prison for each of the deaths.She's been in prison since 1984 after a murder conviction for administering a fatal overdose to a 15-month-old baby at a medical office in Kerr County.Stay tuned for updates.

