Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Genene Jones Expected to Make Plea Deal in Deaths of 5 Babies at San Antonio Hospital

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM

Genene Jones - TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • Texas Department of Justice
  • Genene Jones
Convicted child killer Genene Jones plans to reverse the not-guilty plea she made on charges that she took the lives five San Antonio babies under her nursing care in the early '80s, local media outlets report.

Jones, 69, is scheduled to appear in the 399th state District Court on Thursday morning. She's currently being held at the Bexar County jail.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told MySanAntonio.com he would have no comment until a plea deal is reached Thursday. Details of such an agreement are unavailable.

Jones, who worked as a pediatric intensive care nurse in what became University Hospital, is accused of killing five children ranging in age from 3 months to 2 years. The babies were given an overdose of muscle relaxers or another drug, according to court documents.



Jones is scheduled to stand trial in February and faces up to life in prison for each of the deaths.

She's been in prison since 1984 after a murder conviction for administering a fatal overdose to a 15-month-old baby at a medical office in Kerr County.

Stay tuned for updates.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Ranks Among 100 U.S. Cities with Highest Number of STD Cases Read More

  2. Comal County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Operating San Antonio Bar Without a License Read More

  3. Building Blacktop: Why is San Antonio Chasing Highway Funds When Its Climate Plan Calls for Deep Cuts in Carbon Emissions? Read More

  4. QuikTrip Requests Zoning Change to Build Store in San Antonio's Government Hill — Some Residents Are Pissed Read More

  5. Aquifer Protection Funding Would Be Cut in Half if San Antonio Moves It Under SAWS Control Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation