Three Texas Universities Ranked in Top 25 Sugar Baby Schools, Study Finds

The University of Texas at San Antonio may have been named one of the fastest-growing schools for sugar babies last year, but it's got nothing on other Texas universities.SeekingArrangement, a "sugar dating" site with more than 22 million members worldwide, has released its 2020 list of top sugar baby universities and colleges . Three of Texas' own are in the top 25.Texas State University in San Marcos came in at No. 25 with 945 students using the site to make extra cash, while Texas A&M University was No. 24. The College Station campus has 997 student members.As far as Texas goes, the University of Texas at Austin has the most students using SeekingArrangement — 1,118 members to be exact. UT was ranked No. 14.And because we know you're curious, Arizona State University came out at the top of the list with a whopping 2,724 student members.

