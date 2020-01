ACS Asking San Antonio Residents to Donate Blankets to Keep Animals Warm

The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services is asking residents for help.In a Sunday Facebook post, ACS requested that locals help out by donating blankets, sheets or towels — either gently used or new — to keep pets warm during the winter months.Donations can be dropped off at ACS throughout the week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.