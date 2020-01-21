Email
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

ACS Asking San Antonio Residents to Donate Blankets to Keep Animals Warm

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services is asking residents for help.

In a Sunday Facebook post, ACS requested that locals help out by donating blankets, sheets or towels — either gently used or new — to keep pets warm during the winter months.

Donations can be dropped off at ACS throughout the week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Location Details Animal Care Services
4710 Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX
Sun: noon-4pm, Mon: 11am-7pm, Tue: 11am-7pm, Wed: 11am-7pm, Thu: 11pm-7pm, Fri: 11am-7pm, Sat: 11am-5pm
Public Works
Map
