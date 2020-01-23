Email
Thursday, January 23, 2020

San Antonio Wins $10 Million to Assist With Homelessness and Affordable Housing

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
The federal government has thrown $10 million San Antonio's way to help combat homelessness and support affordable housing, according to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's office.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will divide $9.4 million among organizations serving area homeless people, including the American GI-Forum, Haven for Hope, South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless and Family Violence Prevention Services.

The feds also are providing separate grants to the housing authorities of both San Antonio and Bexar County for vouchers that give rental assistance to low-income and elderly people and those with disabilities.

“It is important that we find ways to help low-income individuals and families live in integrated settings,” said Cuellar, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee. “With this funding the San Antonio and Bexar County area will be able to continue assisting individuals live independently and not face the daunting issue of homelessness."



San Antonio is grappling with what some advocates warn is an affordable housing crisis. Between 2008 and 2018, median rents in the area increased from $860 to $1,002, according to census data compiled by the company Apartment List. That exceeds the increase in the New York City area over the same time.

