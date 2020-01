Report: Texas Companies Are Improving Working Conditions for LGBTQ+ Employees

click to enlarge Facebook / Rackspace

San Antonio-based Rackspace was among the Texas companies to earn a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index.

The number of Texas companies with policies inclusive of LGBTQ+ employees is on the upswing, according to a new study by the Human Rights Campaign.The civil-rights group's annual Corporate Equality Index ranked more than 1,000 of the nation's largest employers on factors including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits and inclusive cultures and gave 686 of those employers a perfect 100% score.Of those earning the top score, 28 were based in Texas, including San Antonio's Rackspace and USAA. Locally headquartered iHeartMedia also scored a 95%.Both the national and Texas rankings are significant step up from when HRC launched the index 18 years ago. In 2002, just 13 employers earned a perfect score.

“These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision," HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement.

However, the Lone Star State still has room for improvement, according to the 2020 report. The average score for the 84 Texas firms included on the list was 68%, and San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. came in with a dismal 20%.