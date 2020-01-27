Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 27, 2020

Report: Texas Companies Are Improving Working Conditions for LGBTQ+ Employees

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio-based Rackspace was among the Texas companies to earn a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index. - FACEBOOK / RACKSPACE
  • Facebook / Rackspace
  • San Antonio-based Rackspace was among the Texas companies to earn a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index.
The number of Texas companies with policies inclusive of LGBTQ+ employees is on the upswing, according to a new study by the Human Rights Campaign.

The civil-rights group's annual Corporate Equality Index ranked more than 1,000 of the nation's largest employers on factors including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits and inclusive cultures and gave 686 of those employers a perfect 100% score.

Of those earning the top score, 28 were based in Texas, including San Antonio's Rackspace and USAA. Locally headquartered iHeartMedia also scored a 95%.

Both the national and Texas rankings are significant step up from when HRC launched the index 18 years ago. In 2002, just 13 employers earned a perfect score.


“These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision," HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. 

However, the Lone Star State still has room for improvement, according to the 2020 report. The average score for the 84 Texas firms included on the list was 68%, and San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. came in with a dismal 20%.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Wins $10 Million to Assist With Homelessness and Affordable Housing Read More

  2. CBD Products Are Everywhere in Texas Since the State Legalized Hemp. Experts Warn: Buyer Beware. Read More

  3. Border Patrol Agent Arrested in Bexar County for Sending Sexually Explicit Photos and Videos to Teen Read More

  4. Ex-Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela Indicted on Felony Charges Read More

  5. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Threatens to Change Rules for Legislation if Democrats Win More Senate Seats Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation