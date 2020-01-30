Email
Thursday, January 30, 2020

Police Believe San Antonio Man Beat His Mother to Death Following Argument

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A local man is facing charges after police say he beat his mother to death Tuesday night.

According to reports, Michael Wayne Curbow was taken into custody Wednesday after his 76-year-old mother was found dead inside her apartment on Babcock Road.

Balcones Heights police said they received a call from the victim around 7 p.m. Tuesday, at which time she said she had gotten into an argument with her son. She reportedly wanted authorities to remove Curbow, 55, from her apartment, though he was already gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Curbow reportedly gave a key to the apartment to a friend to have him check on his mother. Instead, the friend reportedly requested a welfare check from police around 11 p.m. The victim was dead when officers arrived. She reportedly had severe trauma to the head, and police don't believe a weapon was used.



Since Curbow's arrest, neighbors have told local media outlets that he and his mother argued often.

Curbow has since been charged with murder. As of press time, he is still in custody on a $200,000 bond.

