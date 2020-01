San Antonio Man Threatened Coworkers After One Made Fun of Him for Shaving His Beard

A San Antonio man is facing charges after making threats at his workplace when a coworker teased him over his newly clean-shaven appearance.An arrest affidavit obtained by KENS 5 reveals that William Sturts arrived at his job at a chemical manufacturing facility on January 28 looking different from usual. He'd cut off his beard, prompting a coworker to make a comment about Sturts "being a new employee and the company hiring a new female."The diss upset Sturts, who yelled at the coworker and asked him if he wanted to fight, according to the affidavit. The suspect reportedly tried hitting the man, though other coworkers stepped in to separate the pair.Afterward, another coworker reportedly heard Sturts say, "What is his problem? Hasn't he ever heard of Columbine before? He is the reason for workplace violence." The coworker said he was especially alarmed since Sturts owns weapons, including a Smith & Wesson firearm, according to the report.The affidavit also states that Sturts, 38, made another comment about using chemicals found at the workplace to "dissolve bodies" and "make explosives."Sturts was arrested when he arrived at work the next day. Officers found a handgun, fully loaded extra magazine and a lock-blade knife in his possession.He has since been charged with making a terroristic threat.

