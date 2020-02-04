Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Feds Slap Penalties on 5 San Antonio Hospitals for Not Meeting Patient Safety Standards

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS / SOUTHWEST GENERAL HOSPITAL
  • Google Maps / Southwest General Hospital
Federal regulators are financially penalizing five Alamo City hospitals for what the government considers unacceptable levels of complications, including blood clots, infections and fall-related injuries.

Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Southwest General Hospital, University Hospital and Legent Orthopedic and Spine, listed in federal reports as Cumberland Surgical Hospital, all appeared on a database of penalized hospitals released last week by Kaiser Health News.

The local hospitals' inclusion was first reported Tuesday by the San Antonio Express-News.

Under federal rules, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, can cut hospitals’ Medicare payments by 1% for failing to meet standards set for infections and patient safety. The five SA hospitals were among the 786 that fell short this year.



Since the safety program’s 2015 launch, 1,865 of the nation’s 5,276 hospitals have been penalized for at least one year, Kaiser Health News reports. The total penalties for U.S. hospitals are around $350 million annually, according to CMS estimates.

The federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality estimates patients acquired some 2.5 million medical conditions while in care of U.S. hospitals in 2017. Those include everything from surgical-site infections and sepsis to bedsores and hip fractures.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. H-E-B Wants to Make Your Valentine's Day Better with 'Buy Lube, Get Chocolate-Covered Strawberries' Coupon Read More

  2. Young Girl Dies After Car Crashes Into Taco Truck on San Antonio Highway Read More

  3. San Antonio Woman Set Ex's Truck on Fire Then Gets Busted Driving by His House While Cops Are There Read More

  4. San Antonio Officials and JBSA Tell Residents Not to Panic Over Lackland Quarantine Site Read More

  5. Report: Cornerstone Church Pastor John Hagee's Brother Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation