Twitter Users Are Confused Why Trump Called the Alamo 'Beautiful' in His State of the Union Address

Donald Trump kept rambling tonight about the "beautiful, beautiful Alamo." As important and vital as the Alamo is, it's a beaten up little shell of a building next to a shopping mall. He's clearly never been to the Alamo, or he doesn't remember the Alamo. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 5, 2020

Breaking News: Donald Trump has never seen The Alamo. — Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) February 5, 2020

Trump’s choice of adjectives is weird. I don’t know if I would describe the Alamo as “beautiful” #ghsapgap — Matthew Stilling (@MatthewStilling) February 5, 2020

DONALD TRUMP REMEMBERS THE ALAMO LETS GOOOOOOOO PURO PINCHE 210 — Adrian (@adrian1arevalo) February 5, 2020

Trump: “The beautiful beautiful Alamo.”



Hank Hill: pic.twitter.com/vDESFs0rkS — Sanguine Lunari (@BloodMoonbeam) February 5, 2020

does trump wanna bang the alamo — frog man (@frogman103) February 5, 2020

Who wants to bet Trump doesn’t actually know who won the battle of the Alamo? #STOU — Jessica Renae (@JessRenae94) February 5, 2020

OK, who's gonna tell Trump what happened at the Alamo? #SOTU — Brooks Anderson (@BrooksAAnderson) February 5, 2020

I kinda think Trump has never been to the Alamo & doesn't know what happened there. — This Isn't the Anne You Are Looking For (@AnneSBU) February 5, 2020

If you've ever wondered whether Presidentas been to the Alamo, wonder no more.Toward the end of Tuesday's State of the Union address , the reality-show president began talking about "America's heroes," naming the likes of Thomas Edison, Harriet Tubman, Neil Armstrong and Amelia Earhart. He also mentioned Davy Crockett before having an emotional moment about the Alamo."This is the country where children learn names like Wyatt Earp, Davy Crockett, and Annie Oakley," he said . "This is the place where the pilgrims landed at Plymouth and where Texas patriots made their last stand at the Alamo — the beautiful, beautiful Alamo."Naturally, it didn't take long for Twitter users who have visited the structure to call out Trump. Some folks had issue with Trump describing the Alamo as "beautiful."Jokesters on the social media site decided Trump's mention was his way of remembering the Alamo. Internet culture being what it is, some users also cracked jokes and created Texas-inspired memes.Others took his nod to the now-tourist attraction as proof that he didn't really grasp how the Battle of the Alamo went down.Maybe Trump's blind fascination with the landmark may not even be his own. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, a former San Antonian, may have hyped it up to him.