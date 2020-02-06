Twitter Users Are Confused Why Trump Called the Alamo 'Beautiful' in His State of the Union Address

Donald Trump kept rambling tonight about the "beautiful, beautiful Alamo." As important and vital as the Alamo is, it's a beaten up little shell of a building next to a shopping mall. He's clearly never been to the Alamo, or he doesn't remember the Alamo.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 5, 2020
Breaking News: Donald Trump has never seen The Alamo.— Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) February 5, 2020
Trump’s choice of adjectives is weird. I don’t know if I would describe the Alamo as “beautiful” #ghsapgap— Matthew Stilling (@MatthewStilling) February 5, 2020
DONALD TRUMP REMEMBERS THE ALAMO LETS GOOOOOOOO PURO PINCHE 210— Adrian (@adrian1arevalo) February 5, 2020
Trump: “The beautiful beautiful Alamo.”— Sanguine Lunari (@BloodMoonbeam) February 5, 2020
Hank Hill: pic.twitter.com/vDESFs0rkS
does trump wanna bang the alamo— frog man (@frogman103) February 5, 2020
Not even Trump forgot the Alamo! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/5OSF4a4Ifj— handlesandal_beta (@JordinK_3) February 5, 2020
Who wants to bet Trump doesn’t actually know who won the battle of the Alamo? #STOU— Jessica Renae (@JessRenae94) February 5, 2020
OK, who's gonna tell Trump what happened at the Alamo? #SOTU— Brooks Anderson (@BrooksAAnderson) February 5, 2020
I kinda think Trump has never been to the Alamo & doesn't know what happened there.— This Isn't the Anne You Are Looking For (@AnneSBU) February 5, 2020
