Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Twitter Users Are Confused Why Trump Called the Alamo 'Beautiful' in His State of the Union Address

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALALAMO
  • Instagram / officialalamo
If you've ever wondered whether President Donald Trump has been to the Alamo, wonder no more.

Toward the end of Tuesday's State of the Union address, the reality-show president began talking about "America's heroes," naming the likes of Thomas Edison, Harriet Tubman, Neil Armstrong and Amelia Earhart. He also mentioned Davy Crockett before having an emotional moment about the Alamo.

"This is the country where children learn names like Wyatt Earp, Davy Crockett, and Annie Oakley," he said. "This is the place where the pilgrims landed at Plymouth and where Texas patriots made their last stand at the Alamo — the beautiful, beautiful Alamo."

Naturally, it didn't take long for Twitter users who have visited the structure to call out Trump. Some folks had issue with Trump describing the Alamo as "beautiful."




Jokesters on the social media site decided Trump's mention was his way of remembering the Alamo. Internet culture being what it is, some users also cracked jokes and created Texas-inspired memes.


Others took his nod to the now-tourist attraction as proof that he didn't really grasp how the Battle of the Alamo went down.


Maybe Trump's blind fascination with the landmark may not even be his own. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, a former San Antonian, may have hyped it up to him.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Feds Slap Penalties on 5 San Antonio Hospitals for Not Meeting Patient Safety Standards Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Who Walked Around Neighborhood Naked Arrested Again After Masturbating on Woman's Porch Read More

  3. San Antonio Man Lied to Teen About His Age, Sexually Assaulted Her for Months Read More

  4. U.S. Rep. Castro Says White House Never Warned Him About Coronavirus Quarantine at Lackland, Even Though It's in His District Read More

  5. H-E-B Wants to Make Your Valentine's Day Better with 'Buy Lube, Get Chocolate-Covered Strawberries' Coupon Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation