Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 7, 2020

Analysis: Messing With Elections Messes With Democracy

Posted By and on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Elections depend on trust — on the idea that the declared winners and losers were the real winners and losers.

So how’s that going right now?

“In a democracy, people have to have faith that elections are being run fairly, so that losers will accept the results and fight another day,” says Rick Hasen, an elections lawyer and professor at the University of California-Irvine. “That’s been taken for granted in this country and, effectively, no longer can be, with so much stress on our system and so much agitation that undermines confidence.”

He’s written a book — Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust and the Threat to American Democracy — that went public Tuesday. That’s the day the Iowa caucuses started coming to pieces.



“Confidence is the system,” Hasen says. “We don’t have a single election system. We have all of these pieces that fit together so that there’s legitimacy to the process. At some point, that can break down and you could have a substantial number of people who say, ‘This is broken, and I don’t believe this was a fair election.’ That’s what I’m really worried about.”

Tom Perez, head of the Democratic National Committee, asked for a “recanvass” of the results in Iowa after days of confusion produced a muddled picture of who won the popular vote in the state’s Democratic caucuses and who was entitled to its delegates.

Hasen contends four things threaten elections in America: voter suppression, pockets of incompetent election administrators, dirty tricks and misinformation, and hot negative rhetoric about voters, voting and vote-counting. Iowa’s political adventure fell victim, apparently, to two, and perhaps three, of the four: incompetence by party election administrators, a rhetorical outpouring of condemnation about the way the caucus was conducted, and if complaints from Democratic Party leaders are confirmed, a vote-reporting hotline disrupted by a flood of calls from Republican dirty tricksters.

It makes for a timely book, but it doesn’t bring much joy to anyone trying to buttress confidence in American democracy.

He puts most voter suppression efforts at the feet of Republicans and cites the Texas effort to remove 95,000 people from the voter rolls after the 2018 elections — a boondoggle based on faulty information about the citizenship of those Texans. One result: David Whitley, appointed Texas secretary of state by Gov. Greg Abbott, failed to win the Senate approval required to keep his job.

Bungled counts like Iowa’s often involve big-city Democrats, he writes. Dirty tricks and misinformation are as old as politics but are boosted now by social media and other tools that make it easier and faster to tamper with information and, in some cases, with elections themselves. Season it all with the words of leaders at every level who question whether voters are qualified, elections are properly conducted, and results are clean and fair, and you have a the perilous mix that he says is a threat to democracy.

The book makes some recommendations about shorter- and longer-term solutions, and Hasen had a hard time with this year’s elections. “The short-term stuff is where I struggled the most, and I’m actually convening a conference of leading experts in law, media, tech and politics to ask what those triage steps might be,” Hasen said. That livestreamed conference — “Can American Democracy Survive the 2020 Elections?” — will be at the end of the month, and he said he hopes it will result in a report “about things that should be done” by early summer.

“Part of the problem with Iowa is that people didn’t know they wouldn’t get the results before they went to sleep,” he said.

Sleep on this: The Texas primaries start in less than two weeks, with the early voting leading up to the March 3 election. The state appears to be rumbling along to a normal election, but it has had its moments.

Top election administrators moved to avert a potential delay in election day reporting in Texas this week, saying they’ll collect the primary results tabulated by political districts, the better to allow parties to allocate their delegates. Without that, the overall results would come in hours or days before anyone found out which candidates would take Texas support to the national convention. Texas runs a primary and not a caucus like the troublesome affair in Iowa, but vote-counting and delegate tabulations are at the root of Iowa’s problems in reporting results.

“Additionally, we will report the Presidential race by Congressional and Senate district as we have in years past. You will see these added to the ENR data entry screen [used by local officials to send election data to the state] in the next few days,” the secretary of state’s office said in a memo sent Thursday to election officials.

That’s one less thing to worry about. After Iowa, the people collecting and counting the votes are hoping the election headlines are about who won and who lost, and not about them.

That’s one way to build confidence.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Feds Slap Penalties on 5 San Antonio Hospitals for Not Meeting Patient Safety Standards Read More

  2. Twitter Users Are Confused Why Trump Called the Alamo 'Beautiful' in His State of the Union Address Read More

  3. U.S. Rep. Castro Says White House Never Warned Him About Coronavirus Quarantine at Lackland, Even Though It's in His District Read More

  4. CDC: Coronavirus Evacuees Reportedly Arriving at San Antonio's Lackland AFB Beginning Friday Read More

  5. San Antonio City Council Moving to Set Pre-K 4 SA Election for May Instead of November Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation