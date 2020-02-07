Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

San Antonio Man Arrested After Cable Repairman Sees Child Porn On His Computer

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man was arrested Thursday after a cable repairman reported finding child pornography on his computer.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Paul Zappe III was taken into custody as the result an investigation that began last month. An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT alleges that an AT&T employee who was at Zappe's home to troubleshoot a cable issue saw pictures of nude children, some depicted in sex acts, on the suspect's computer screen.

The repairman notified authorities following the discovery.

Bexar County deputies took the 75-year-old man's computer, phone and multiple hard drives as evidence and said that the children in the photos appeared to be between 8 and 12 years of age. In some videos, Zappe can be seen separately sexually assaulting a young boy and girl. An investigator noted that the abuse may have been going on for some time given that the boy "seems comfortable with the acts."



Zappe has since been charged with possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $200,000.

Tags: , , , , , ,

