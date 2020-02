San Antonio Man Arrested After Cable Repairman Sees Child Porn On His Computer

A San Antonio man was arrested Thursday after a cable repairman reported finding child pornography on his computer.Multiple outlets are reporting that Paul Zappe III was taken into custody as the result an investigation that began last month. An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT alleges that an AT&T employee who was at Zappe's home to troubleshoot a cable issue saw pictures of nude children , some depicted in sex acts, on the suspect's computer screen.The repairman notified authorities following the discovery.Bexar County deputies took the 75-year-old man's computer, phone and multiple hard drives as evidence and said that the children in the photos appeared to be between 8 and 12 years of age. In some videos, Zappe can be seen separately sexually assaulting a young boy and girl . An investigator noted that the abuse may have been going on for some time given that the boy "seems comfortable with the acts." Zappe has since been charged with possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $200,000.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.