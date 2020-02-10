Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 10, 2020

Alec Baldwin Throws Support Behind Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez as She Vies to Take on John Cornyn

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez - FACEBOOK / CRISTINA TZINTZÚN RAMIREZ
  • Facebook / Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez
  • Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez
A dozen Democrats have registered to run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. None has been able to match the three-term Republican senator's name recognition.

However, one of those contenders now has considerable star power behind her campaign.

The Texas Tribune reports that actor Alec Baldwin, the unapologetic progressive know for his SNL impressions of Donald Trump, has gone all-in for Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez.

Turns out the movie star has been both a financial supporter and an informal campaign adviser to Ramirez, 38, who rose to prominence as an Austin political organizer.



“She’s one of a handful of people I’ve repeatedly told, ‘You’ve got to run. You have no choice,’” Baldwin told the Tribune in a phone interview.

Beyond giving her the nudge to run, Baldwin maxed out his donations to the campaign and encouraged his Twitter followers to chip in as well. He also headlined a New York fundraiser for her.

Tzintzún Ramirez and Baldwin hit it off seven years ago when he invited her to be a guest on his short-lived MSNBC show.

“Literally, when I met him, my mom said, ‘Oh, Señor Alec, he’s going to be someone very important in your life,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CDC: Coronavirus Evacuees Reportedly Arriving at San Antonio's Lackland AFB Beginning Friday Read More

  2. Six Texas Refineries, Including One Owned by Valero Energy, Among Nation's Worst Benzene Polluters Read More

  3. San Antonio Man Arrested After Cable Repairman Sees Child Porn On His Computer Read More

  4. Feds Slap Penalties on 5 San Antonio Hospitals for Not Meeting Patient Safety Standards Read More

  5. San Antonio Police Officer Accused of Child Exploitation, Arrested by FBI Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation