Alec Baldwin Throws Support Behind Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez as She Vies to Take on John Cornyn

A dozen Democrats have registered to run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. None has been able to match the three-term Republican senator's name recognition.However, one of those contenders now has considerable star power behind her campaign.The reports that actor Alec Baldwin, the unapologetic progressive know for hisimpressions of Donald Trump, has gone all-in for Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez.Turns out the movie star has been both a financial supporter and an informal campaign adviser to Ramirez, 38, who rose to prominence as an Austin political organizer.“She’s one of a handful of people I’ve repeatedly told, ‘You’ve got to run. You have no choice,’” Baldwin told thein a phone interview.Beyond giving her the nudge to run, Baldwin maxed out his donations to the campaign and encouraged his Twitter followers to chip in as well. He also headlined a New York fundraiser for her.Tzintzún Ramirez and Baldwin hit it off seven years ago when he invited her to be a guest on his short-lived MSNBC show “Literally, when I met him, my mom said, ‘Oh, Señor Alec, he’s going to be someone very important in your life,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.