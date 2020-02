TV Report Alleges Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez Campaigned for Daughter in Violation of Judicial Code

New photos suggest Bexar County Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez, who apologized in December for promoting his daughter's Texas Senate campaign, may still be helping her out, KSAT News reports Rodriguez's daughter, Xochil Peña Rodriguez, is a first-time candidate running to represent District 19 in the Texas Senate.The Texas Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judges from endorsing other political candidates. In response to earlier reporting by KSAT, Rodriguez — a former congressman — left a voicemail with the station apologizing for passing out campaign literature on Peña Rodriguez's behalf."[T]hat's not going to be happening anymore," he said.Yet photos in a KSAT story aired Wednesday show Rodriguez putting up campaign signs for his daughter. What's more, the segment showed a January 13 Facebook post from Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza of he and Rodriguez “meeting to coordinate efforts for State Senate candidate Xochil Rodriguez.”In a statement provided to KSAT, Peña Rodriguez said attacks on her father were signs of "desperation and weakness" by her opponent."While I don’t think anyone is surprised to hear that a proud parent has spoken about their only child who is now running to represent the district she was born and raised in, the bottom line is that IF mistakes were made by my campaign, I will fix them and ensure they don’t happen again," she said. "I think as a public servant or someone seeking to be elected to office you have to be willing to admit when you make a mistake and take action to fix it."First-time candidate Peña Rodriguez will face Bexar County Prosecutor Freddy Ramirez and Texas House member Roland Gutierrez in the March 3 primary. The winner will take on Republican State Sen. Pete Flores in November.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.