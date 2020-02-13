TV Report Alleges Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez Campaigned for Daughter in Violation of Judicial Code

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Xochil Rodriguez
-
Texas Senate candidate Xochil Peña Rodriguez, Democratic operative Juany Torres and Bexar Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez (left to right) are shown at a Tobin Center event.
New photos suggest Bexar County Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez, who apologized in December
for promoting his daughter's Texas Senate campaign, may still be helping her out, KSAT News reports
.
Rodriguez's daughter, Xochil Peña Rodriguez, is a first-time candidate running to represent District 19 in the Texas Senate.
The Texas Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judges from endorsing other political candidates. In response to earlier reporting by KSAT, Rodriguez — a former congressman — left a voicemail with the station apologizing for passing out campaign literature on Peña Rodriguez's behalf.
"[T]hat's not going to be happening anymore," he said.
Yet photos in a KSAT story aired Wednesday show Rodriguez putting up campaign signs for his daughter. What's more, the segment showed a January 13 Facebook post from Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza of he and Rodriguez “meeting to coordinate efforts for State Senate candidate Xochil Rodriguez.”
In a statement provided to KSAT, Peña Rodriguez said attacks on her father were signs of "desperation and weakness" by her opponent.
"While I don’t think anyone is surprised to hear that a proud parent has spoken about their only child who is now running to represent the district she was born and raised in, the bottom line is that IF mistakes were made by my campaign, I will fix them and ensure they don’t happen again," she said. "I think as a public servant or someone seeking to be elected to office you have to be willing to admit when you make a mistake and take action to fix it."
First-time candidate Peña Rodriguez will face Bexar County Prosecutor Freddy Ramirez and Texas House member Roland Gutierrez in the March 3 primary. The winner will take on Republican State Sen. Pete Flores in November.
