Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

TV Report Alleges Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez Campaigned for Daughter in Violation of Judicial Code

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge Texas Senate candidate Xochil Peña Rodriguez, Democratic operative Juany Torres and Bexar Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez (left to right) are shown at a Tobin Center event. - FACEBOOK / XOCHIL RODRIGUEZ
  • Facebook / Xochil Rodriguez
  • Texas Senate candidate Xochil Peña Rodriguez, Democratic operative Juany Torres and Bexar Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez (left to right) are shown at a Tobin Center event.
New photos suggest Bexar County Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez, who apologized in December for promoting his daughter's Texas Senate campaign, may still be helping her out, KSAT News reports.

Rodriguez's daughter, Xochil Peña Rodriguez, is a first-time candidate running to represent District 19 in the Texas Senate.

The Texas Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judges from endorsing other political candidates. In response to earlier reporting by KSAT, Rodriguez — a former congressman — left a voicemail with the station apologizing for passing out campaign literature on Peña Rodriguez's behalf.

"[T]hat's not going to be happening anymore," he said.



Yet photos in a KSAT story aired Wednesday show Rodriguez putting up campaign signs for his daughter. What's more, the segment showed a January 13 Facebook post from Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza of he and Rodriguez “meeting to coordinate efforts for State Senate candidate Xochil Rodriguez.”

In a statement provided to KSAT, Peña Rodriguez said attacks on her father were signs of "desperation and weakness" by her opponent.

"While I don’t think anyone is surprised to hear that a proud parent has spoken about their only child who is now running to represent the district she was born and raised in, the bottom line is that IF mistakes were made by my campaign, I will fix them and ensure they don’t happen again," she said. "I think as a public servant or someone seeking to be elected to office you have to be willing to admit when you make a mistake and take action to fix it."

First-time candidate Peña Rodriguez will face Bexar County Prosecutor Freddy Ramirez and Texas House member Roland Gutierrez in the March 3 primary. The winner will take on Republican State Sen. Pete Flores in November.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CDC Confirms a Single Coronavirus Case in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Confesses to Killing Man Over Weed Money, Fatally Shooting Wife After She Got Upset About Murder Read More

  3. Schertz Police Corporal Accused of Installing Cameras Inside Home to Secretly Watch Teen Girl Read More

  4. Police Investigating Death of Reagan HS Student Found Unconscious in School's Weight Room as Suicide Read More

  5. Texas Republican Party Tells Candidates Not to Participate in Voter Forums if Democrats Also Take Part Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation