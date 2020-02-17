Email
Monday, February 17, 2020

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro Endorses Cuellar Challenger Jessica Cisneros in Congressional Race

Posted By on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge Jessica Cisneros (right) shakes the hand of a potential voter near Mission, Texas. - TWITTER / @JCISNEROSTX
  • Twitter / @JCisnerosTX
  • Jessica Cisneros (right) shakes the hand of a potential voter near Mission, Texas.
Former SA mayor and recent presidential candidate Julián Castro is endorsing Jessica Cisneros in her primary challenge to longtime South Texas Democratic congressman U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar.

"The people of South Texas deserve a homegrown champion for hardworking families, good paying jobs, better health care and immigrants’ rights," Castro said in a statement first supplied Friday to the Texas Tribune. "I’m proud to endorse Jessica Cisneros because she will put the people of South Texas first, not special interests or Washington politics."

Castro, a former U.S. housing secretary, brings another high-profile endorsement to Cisneros' campaign as she racks up endorsements and financial support from national progressive groups. The 26-year-old immigration attorney, a former intern in Cuellar's office, has accused her opponent of being too cozy to big business.

Cuellar, who has one of the most conservative voting records of any House Democrat, on Friday picked up an endorsement from the right-wing Koch political network. The congressman maintains his middle-of-the-road approach makes him electable across his district, which includes a wide swath of South Texas from Laredo to San Antonio.



Castro's twin brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, of which Cuellar is a member.

