Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro Endorses Cuellar Challenger Jessica Cisneros in Congressional Race

Former SA mayor and recent presidential candidate Julián Castro is endorsing Jessica Cisneros in her primary challenge to longtime South Texas Democratic congressman U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar."The people of South Texas deserve a homegrown champion for hardworking families, good paying jobs, better health care and immigrants’ rights," Castro said in a statement first supplied Friday to the. "I’m proud to endorse Jessica Cisneros because she will put the people of South Texas first, not special interests or Washington politics."Castro, a former U.S. housing secretary, brings another high-profile endorsement to Cisneros' campaign as she racks up endorsements and financial support from national progressive groups. The 26-year-old immigration attorney, a former intern in Cuellar's office, has accused her opponent of being too cozy to big business.Cuellar, who has one of the most conservative voting records of any House Democrat, on Friday picked up an endorsement from the right-wing Koch political network. The congressman maintains his middle-of-the-road approach makes him electable across his district, which includes a wide swath of South Texas from Laredo to San Antonio.Castro's twin brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, of which Cuellar is a member.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.