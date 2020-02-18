Email
Tuesday, February 18, 2020

San Antonio Man Stabbed While Walking Dog Outside of Apartment

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 10:32 AM

A local man said he was taking his dog for a walk when he was stabbed.

The victim said he was leading his pooch outside of The Park on Bandera Apartments on the city's Northwest side around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday when he was attacked by multiple suspects. Police found the 26-year-old man with two stab wounds in the torso and one in the back, KENS 5 reports.

The man was rushed to University Hospital in stable condition.

He was unable to tell authorities how many suspects took part in the assault. No arrests have been made at this time, but police will continue to investigate.



