Elizabeth Warren to Hold Town Hall in San Antonio with Support from Julián Castro

Less than a week after frontrunner Bernie Sanders stopped in San Antonio for a rally, fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren will also make an Alamo City appearance.Warren will hold a town hall at the Lone Star Pavilion at Sunset Station this Thursday, and she's bringing a familiar face to accompany her. Former SA mayor, housing secretary and presidential candidate Julián Castro will also be at the event."Elizabeth and Secretary Castro know that to create real change — to rebuild the middle class and save our democracy — we need to dream big and fight hard," an event description on Warren's website reads. "That's why they're in this fight: to have a real conversation about how to level the playing field for working families, and who is best to lead that fight."The town hall will be free and spots are open on a first-come, first-served basis. Warren's campaign recommends RSVP-ing.Doors open at 4:30 p.m., though the actual event doesn't begin until 6:30 p.m.

