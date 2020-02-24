Email
Monday, February 24, 2020

Elizabeth Warren to Hold Town Hall in San Antonio with Support from Julián Castro

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 10:23 AM

Less than a week after frontrunner Bernie Sanders stopped in San Antonio for a rally, fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren will also make an Alamo City appearance.

Warren will hold a town hall at the Lone Star Pavilion at Sunset Station this Thursday, and she's bringing a familiar face to accompany her. Former SA mayor, housing secretary and presidential candidate Julián Castro will also be at the event.

"Elizabeth and Secretary Castro know that to create real change — to rebuild the middle class and save our democracy — we need to dream big and fight hard," an event description on Warren's website reads. "That's why they're in this fight: to have a real conversation about how to level the playing field for working families, and who is best to lead that fight."

The town hall will be free and spots are open on a first-come, first-served basis. Warren's campaign recommends RSVP-ing.



Doors open at 4:30 p.m., though the actual event doesn't begin until 6:30 p.m.
Location Details Sunset Station
1174 E Commerce
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
