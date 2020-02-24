Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 24, 2020

San Antonio Police Officer Accused of Punching Teen Boy During Fight with Girlfriend's Son

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
A San Antonio police officer has been arrested after he allegedly punched a teen boy.

Robert Gaitan is accused of striking a 14 year old during a fist fight, according to a press release from the San Antonio Police Department. The boy is the son of Gaitan's girlfriend.

Gaitan, 35, has reportedly been with the local force for 11 years.

SAPD officials confirmed Gaitan has been placed on administrative leave while an internal affairs and criminal investigation is conducted. Details about what led to Gaitan punching the teen weren't available at press time.



Gaitan is charged with injury to a child.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Democratic Frontrunner Bernie Sanders Plays the Hits to a Packed House at San Antonio Rally Read More

  2. Students Want NEISD to Acknowledge Bullying at Reagan High School Following Teen's Suicide on Campus Read More

  3. Two Cruise Ship Evacuees at San Antonio Base Test Positive for Coronavirus Read More

  4. Bernie Sanders Opens San Antonio Office, Names Local Union Organizer to Run It Read More

  5. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl for Years Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation