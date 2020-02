San Antonio Police Officer Accused of Punching Teen Boy During Fight with Girlfriend's Son

A San Antonio police officer has been arrested after he allegedly punched a teen boy.Robert Gaitan is accused of striking a 14 year old during a fist fight, according to a press release from the San Antonio Police Department. The boy is the son of Gaitan's girlfriend.Gaitan, 35, has reportedly been with the local force for 11 years.SAPD officials confirmed Gaitan has been placed on administrative leave while an internal affairs and criminal investigation is conducted. Details about what led to Gaitan punching the teen weren't available at press time.Gaitan is charged with injury to a child.

