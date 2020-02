Man Killed by Deputies Outside Floresville Walmart After Witnesses Thought He Had a Gun

A unarmed man is dead after he told Wilson County Sheriff's deputies early Monday morning that they would have to shoot him.According to reports, authorities received a call about a man, later identified as Stephen O'Brien, walking near a car at the Walmart in Floresville around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told officials that they believed they saw O'Brien with a gun.O'Brien reportedly told deputies, "Y'all are just gonna have to shoot me," Sheriff Joe Tackitt said when he spoke to KSAT. The 20-year-old reportedly had his hands in his pockets as "deputies attempted to calm him down." They asked him to show his hands , but he allegedly refused.When O'Brien "jerked" his hands out of his pockets , Tackitt said two deputies and a Department of Public Safety trooper fired, thinking he was drawing a weapon. He was struck multiple times.O'Brien died at the scene after officers attempted first aid. Deputies later discovered he was unarmed.The Texas Rangers will now investigate the incident.

