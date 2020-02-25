Email
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Man Killed by Deputies Outside Floresville Walmart After Witnesses Thought He Had a Gun

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge SARAH FLOOD-BAUMAN
  • Sarah Flood-Bauman
A unarmed man is dead after he told Wilson County Sheriff's deputies early Monday morning that they would have to shoot him.

According to reports, authorities received a call about a man, later identified as Stephen O'Brien, walking near a car at the Walmart in Floresville around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told officials that they believed they saw O'Brien with a gun.

O'Brien reportedly told deputies, "Y'all are just gonna have to shoot me," Sheriff Joe Tackitt said when he spoke to KSAT. The 20-year-old reportedly had his hands in his pockets as "deputies attempted to calm him down." They asked him to show his hands, but he allegedly refused.

When O'Brien "jerked" his hands out of his pockets, Tackitt said two deputies and a Department of Public Safety trooper fired, thinking he was drawing a weapon. He was struck multiple times.



O'Brien died at the scene after officers attempted first aid. Deputies later discovered he was unarmed.

The Texas Rangers will now investigate the incident.

