Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Gregg Popovich Wants San Antonio Residents to Vote in Texas Primary

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 12:03 PM

click image TWITTER / RON_NIRENBERG
  • Twitter / Ron_Nirenberg
Gregg Popovich isn't just using his celebrity status to voice his frustration with President Trump during pre-game interviews.

The San Antonio Spurs' head coach appeared in a short clip posted to Mayor Ron Nirenberg's Twitter that shows the pair encouraging residents to make sure their voices are heard in the Texas primary.

"We have a lot on the line in this community and throughout the country on March 3," Nirenberg said in the video.
"He grabbed me, pulled me by the tie and brought me over here," Popovich joked. The basketball icon then said "it's huge" that people get to the polls. Though he didn't mention Trump by name, he did say that changes need to be made in the U.S., starting with its representation.

"We've all got to get out the vote," Popovich said. "It's what has to be done to get this country straight."



Bexar County voters have until Friday to cast their ballots at any early voting site. On March 3, known as Super Tuesday, voters will be required to do so at their voting sites.

Tags:

